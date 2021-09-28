Gusty Winds, Cold Showers Around

Local Forecast

Cold front arriving this morning will pick up our winds at 25-35 mph (50mph gusts). Wind Advisory through 6pm for the valley and into Magic Valley. Then temperatures will drop to 26-32 degrees across much of the upper valley and mountains, thus a freeze warning is in effect overnight. Take precaution to protect pipes, pets, plants, and people.

Highs today: 57-59 and feeling cooler with high wind gusts.

Lows tonight: 32 and cold into morning, but clear.

Tomorrow: 59 with some sun preparing for 60's and 70's by weekend.