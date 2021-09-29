Freeze Warning Thursday Morning

Local Forecast

Freezing overnight lows Wednesday night, Thursday night and Friday night. We'll see light winds in the forecast with a mainly clear sky. High pressure over the region will slowly warm us back into the upper 60's to lower 70's by this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the early morning hours.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY:

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 especially across the Upper Snake and Arco Desert. In the lower Snake Plain and Magic Valley sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.

Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and the Eastern Magic Valley.

From 1 AM to 10 AM MDT Thursday.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures tonight will likely result in a prolonged, hard-freeze, especially across the Upper Snake and Arco Desert, resulting in a season ending freeze event for the growing region.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.