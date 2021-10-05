Scattered showers moving into the region
An area of low pressure is advancing into the west off the Pacific. Ahead of that low, we're also seeing moisture out of the south with a few storm clouds this evening. More wet weather arrives moving through the rest of the week.
OVERNIGHT: A chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Lows into the upper 40's with winds around 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: A chance of rain and mountain snow showers, with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs around 70°, with winds around 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Rain and mountain snow showers with highs into the lower 60's. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
FRIDAY: Chance of rain/snow showers with a few thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 50's.
SATURDAY: Chance of rain and snow with highs into the mid 50's.
