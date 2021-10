Local Forecast

Expect a stormy weather pattern through Saturday morning. We'll see off and on showers with thunderstorms and mountain snow.

OVERNIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with lows into the upper 40's, winds 10-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Showers with highs into the lower 60's, Winds 10-25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs into the upper 50's.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers with highs into the lower 50's.