Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 10:33 AM
Published 10:20 AM

Storm Warning canceled

The threat of moderate to heavy snow has ended in the Snake River Plain and Upper highlands, so we remove the storm warning after a good 10 hours of snowfall and reports of up to 9" in our area. We get continued cloudy conditions today and highs in the upper 30's before sinking into the 20's tonight.

Winter weather advisory is effect currently for areas around Jackson and western Wyoming. A lake wind advisory for the American Falls reservoir continues with gusty conditions with northerly flow up to 35-40mph gusts.

There's another storm which will bring another chance of snow adding to our frozen totals by late Wednesday into Thursday with a 30% of showers for the valley. Highs will be in the 40's and upper 30's for the next couple of days and we'll clear out for the weekend and get back to the 50 degree mark.

Michael Saunders thanks for the Sunday/Tuesday comparison in Rigby. WOW!
Rickey Simmons had a big surprise Tuesday morning! Thanks for the picture.
  • Laura Clements says it's frozen out there
  • David Sommerville from Challis knows when it snows
  • Christa Corgatelli, Rigby
  • H Quade and the frozen spokes
  • Debbie Leake, Driggs
Winter arrives too early

Weather
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather on television since 1995. That makes him the most experienced weather forecaster in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, since he joined our team in 2018. Start your day with Local News 8 in the morning at 5am & 6am, and noon, every Monday through Friday.

With 26 years in television as a news and weather anchor, reporter, producer and talk show host, you’ll also be seeing Jeff reporting on local people and events on Local News 8 at 5, 6, and 10pm weekdays.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content