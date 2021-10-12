Storm Warning canceled

Local Forecast

The threat of moderate to heavy snow has ended in the Snake River Plain and Upper highlands, so we remove the storm warning after a good 10 hours of snowfall and reports of up to 9" in our area. We get continued cloudy conditions today and highs in the upper 30's before sinking into the 20's tonight.

Winter weather advisory is effect currently for areas around Jackson and western Wyoming. A lake wind advisory for the American Falls reservoir continues with gusty conditions with northerly flow up to 35-40mph gusts.

There's another storm which will bring another chance of snow adding to our frozen totals by late Wednesday into Thursday with a 30% of showers for the valley. Highs will be in the 40's and upper 30's for the next couple of days and we'll clear out for the weekend and get back to the 50 degree mark.

Michael Saunders thanks for the Sunday/Tuesday comparison in Rigby. WOW!

Rickey Simmons had a big surprise Tuesday morning! Thanks for the picture.