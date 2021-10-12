Breezy Tuesday night and Wednesday, Snow into Thursday AM

Local Forecast

With our exiting system, we'll see a few leftover snow showers and breezy winds Tuesday evening. Wednesday, we'll look for a little sun to peak out before another system rolls in late Wednesday into Thursday.

OVERNIGHT: Winds 10-25 MPH, with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of snow.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 30's. Chance of snow later in the day and into the evening, winds 10-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers with highs into the upper 30's, winds 10-25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs into the lower to mid 40's.