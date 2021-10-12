Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:23 PM
Published 6:00 PM

Breezy Tuesday night and Wednesday, Snow into Thursday AM

10122021
KIFI Weather

With our exiting system, we'll see a few leftover snow showers and breezy winds Tuesday evening. Wednesday, we'll look for a little sun to peak out before another system rolls in late Wednesday into Thursday.

OVERNIGHT: Winds 10-25 MPH, with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of snow.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 30's. Chance of snow later in the day and into the evening, winds 10-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers with highs into the upper 30's, winds 10-25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs into the lower to mid 40's.

Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

