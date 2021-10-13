Another fast snow tonight
Morning cloudiness increases with not much change in temperatures today. Highs around 38-40. Winds will take wind chills into the teens for the morning. SSW 15-20 max. Snow with a front tonight 60% chance for Idaho Falls, 40% for Pocatello. eastern highlands and western Wyoming get some snow, 1-2" for Island Park. Lows in the upper 20's before we clear out into Friday and weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will approach 50's and close to 60 by Sunday.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather
