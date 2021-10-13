Skip to Content
Another fast snow tonight

Morning cloudiness increases with not much change in temperatures today. Highs around 38-40. Winds will take wind chills into the teens for the morning. SSW 15-20 max. Snow with a front tonight 60% chance for Idaho Falls, 40% for Pocatello. eastern highlands and western Wyoming get some snow, 1-2" for Island Park. Lows in the upper 20's before we clear out into Friday and weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will approach 50's and close to 60 by Sunday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather on television since 1995. That makes him the most experienced weather forecaster in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, since he joined our team in 2018. Start your day with Local News 8 in the morning at 5am & 6am, and noon, every Monday through Friday.

With 26 years in television as a news and weather anchor, reporter, producer and talk show host, you’ll also be seeing Jeff reporting on local people and events on Local News 8 at 5, 6, and 10pm weekdays.

