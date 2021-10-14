Scattered Brisk Snow then Clearing

Local Forecast

Morning begins with light snow across the valley, little to no accumulation expected. Highs today reach back toward 40, upper 30's to the north, mid 30's in mountains/Jackson. Clearing toward afternoon, setting us up for more sunshine tomorrow and allowing warmth for the weekend as high pressure pushes into the region later today.

Expect 50's for the weekend 52-59, even 60 in Pocatello by Sunday. Another system jumps in for first of the week and settles rising temperatures down a few degrees for Tuesday, back to the mid 50's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

