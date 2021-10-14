Skip to Content
Scattered Brisk Snow then Clearing

Morning begins with light snow across the valley, little to no accumulation expected. Highs today reach back toward 40, upper 30's to the north, mid 30's in mountains/Jackson. Clearing toward afternoon, setting us up for more sunshine tomorrow and allowing warmth for the weekend as high pressure pushes into the region later today.

Expect 50's for the weekend 52-59, even 60 in Pocatello by Sunday. Another system jumps in for first of the week and settles rising temperatures down a few degrees for Tuesday, back to the mid 50's.

More at noon on Channel 8.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff has been forecasting the weather on television since 1995. That makes him the most experienced weather forecaster in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, since he joined our team in 2018. Start your day with Local News 8 in the morning at 5am & 6am, and noon, every Monday through Friday.

With 26 years in television as a news and weather anchor, reporter, producer and talk show host, you’ll also be seeing Jeff reporting on local people and events on Local News 8 at 5, 6, and 10pm weekdays.

