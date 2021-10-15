Sunny with warmer temps for Saturday, stormy weather late Sunday into Monday

High pressure to our south will push in highs into the 50's with mostly sunny skies. We'll see our next chance of wet weather will arrive Sunday night into Monday with rain and snow showers.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with lows into the mid 60's, with south wind 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Highs into the mid 50's with sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 60's with gusty winds 15-25 MPH.

MONDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers with highs into the mid 50's.