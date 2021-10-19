Leftover Rains and morning surprises

The morning begins with a backlash of moisture from the low that passed over us yesterday. Colder mountain temps change on the slop down in the valley to bring widespread rain from Rigby to Pocatello with eventually partly clearing skies. Highs will be in the upper 50's, cooler than yesterday's mid 60's readings. Crossing fingers for a break in cloudiness for some sun after the rains and dry for several days before rain chances drop in for part of the weekend.

We'll get back to the 60's for a couple of days as we warm up before se storm up. Expect highs in the 40's by the beginning of next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

