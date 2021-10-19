Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Leftover Rains and morning surprises

The morning begins with a backlash of moisture from the low that passed over us yesterday. Colder mountain temps change on the slop down in the valley to bring widespread rain from Rigby to Pocatello with eventually partly clearing skies. Highs will be in the upper 50's, cooler than yesterday's mid 60's readings. Crossing fingers for a break in cloudiness for some sun after the rains and dry for several days before rain chances drop in for part of the weekend.

We'll get back to the 60's for a couple of days as we warm up before se storm up. Expect highs in the 40's by the beginning of next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather on television since 1995. That makes him the most experienced weather forecaster in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, since he joined our team in 2018. Start your day with Local News 8 in the morning at 5am & 6am, and noon, every Monday through Friday.

With 26 years in television as a news and weather anchor, reporter, producer and talk show host, you’ll also be seeing Jeff reporting on local people and events on Local News 8 at 5, 6, and 10pm weekdays.

