Great Fall weather for Thursday, stormy weather on the way

KIFI Weather

A parade of Pacific moisture is working into the west. We'll sit with some nice conditions for Thursday, before the winds pick-up on Friday, with showers to follow this weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Lows into the upper 30's for the Snake River Plain with winds around 5-10 MPH. A few isolated showers, mostly in our local mountains.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 60's, light winds.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the upper 60's, winds around 15-25 MPH.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the upper 40's, with gusty winds. High temperatures into the lower 50's.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and snow with gusty winds, highs into the lower 50's.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

