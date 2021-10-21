Winds and temps increase for Friday before stormy weather arrives this weekend and next week

A weak ridge of high pressure is overhead for tonight and Friday, but this ridge will be quickly replaced with stormy weather. A parade of storms will slam into the western US over this weekend and next week.

OVERNIGHT: Lows into the mid 30's, clear skies with winds around 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 60's in the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-15 MPH, with gusts above 20 MPH in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: A chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies, chance of high elevation snow showers. Highs into the lower to mid 50's, with winds 15-30 MPH.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers with gusty winds. Highs into the lower 50's for the Snake River Plain.

MONDAY: Rain and snow showers with highs into the mid 50's.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow with highs into the upper 40's.