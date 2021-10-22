Scattered showers this weekend, with steady rain and snow Monday and Tuesday

A series of showers will roll in from the Pacific this weekend and next week. This storm will start to drop in quite a bit of rain and snow late Sunday into Monday.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with lows into the lower 40's with winds 10-20 MPH. Chance of rain and snow showers.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow with highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's, with gusty winds.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers, with highs into the lower 50's, gusty winds 15-30 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain and snow showers with highs around 50°. Winds 15-30 MPH, with cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: A chance of rain and snow with highs into the mid 40's. Gusty winds 10-35 MPH with mostly cloudy skies.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING: