Scattered showers this weekend, with steady rain and snow Monday and Tuesday
A series of showers will roll in from the Pacific this weekend and next week. This storm will start to drop in quite a bit of rain and snow late Sunday into Monday.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with lows into the lower 40's with winds 10-20 MPH. Chance of rain and snow showers.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow with highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's, with gusty winds.
SUNDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers, with highs into the lower 50's, gusty winds 15-30 MPH.
MONDAY: Rain and snow showers with highs around 50°. Winds 15-30 MPH, with cloudy skies.
TUESDAY: A chance of rain and snow with highs into the mid 40's. Gusty winds 10-35 MPH with mostly cloudy skies.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING:
- WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of a coating to 3 inches below about 7,000 feet, with 3 to 12 inches above about 7,000 feet and locally higher amounts near peaks and ridges. Winds could gust as high as 35 MPH with localized blowing snow, especially as you increase in elevation.
- WHERE…Portions of the Idaho central mountains, including but not limited to the Frank Church Wilderness, Banner Summit, Sawtooth Mountains, Galena Summit, the Big Lost Highlands, and Lost River Range.
- WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
- IMPACTS…While slick conditions and light accumulations may occur down into Stanley, Ketchum, and Sun Valley during this event, the greatest concern for very difficult travel will exist over Galena Summit, as well as for local and backcountry roads above about 7,000 feet. The Monday morning commute will likely be impacted. In addition, the heavy, wet nature of the snow may strain weaker structures and tree limbs.
