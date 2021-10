FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, upper 60's in the Snake River Plain. SW gusts above 20+ MPH

SATURDAY: A chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies, mountain snow. Highs lower to mid 50's, SW winds 15-30 MPH.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers & gusty winds. Lower 50's for the Snake River Plain.

MONDAY: Rain/snow showers with mid 50's.

TUESDAY: Rain/snow with upper 40's.