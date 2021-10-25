Cold front with scattered snow and rain showers

A cold front is moving through the area tonight through Tuesday. Look for more scattered rain and snow showers with lows tonight into the mid 30's. Off and on showers through Wednesday with a chance of showers retuning this weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered rain and snow showers with lows into the mid 30's, with winds 10-20 MPH, Gusts 20-30 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs into the upper 40's for the Snake River Plain, with winds 15-25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers with highs around 50°, gusty winds at 15-35 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower 50's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY: