Windy with a few isolated rain and snow showers
Our exiting cold front will keep cold temps, gusty winds and scattered showers for this evening. Another couple of weaker systems move through the region Wednesday and Friday.
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Gusty winds with highs into the upper 40's. A slight chance of snow and rain.
OVERNIGHT: A slight chance of rain and snow with gusty winds. Low temperatures into the upper 30's.
WEDNESDAY: A chance of rain and snow in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs into the lower 50's with winds 15-35 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 50's.
