Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:09 PM

Chance of a few showers this weekend

10292021k
KIFI Weather

We have a cold front entering the region for Friday night into Saturday. We'll see a few showers for this weekend, with a larger system moving in for Monday evening and Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT: Breezy with lows into the upper 30's to lower 40's.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of rain and snow showers with highs into the upper 50's.

SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers with highs into the lower 50's for the Snake River Plain.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid 50's.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers with highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content