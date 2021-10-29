Chance of a few showers this weekend

We have a cold front entering the region for Friday night into Saturday. We'll see a few showers for this weekend, with a larger system moving in for Monday evening and Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT: Breezy with lows into the upper 30's to lower 40's.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of rain and snow showers with highs into the upper 50's.

SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers with highs into the lower 50's for the Snake River Plain.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid 50's.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers with highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's.