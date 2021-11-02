Quiet for Wednesday, a few showers for Thursday

As our rainy weather clears out for Tuesday evening, we'll see some patchy overnight and morning fog. Mostly cloudy overnight, with lows into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. A few snow flurries and rain drops from the cloud cover and fog. For Wednesday, look for mainly cloudy skies and fog in the morning, with clearing skies throughout the day. Daytime highs for Wednesday afternoon will hit the mid 50's. Another northwest storm system moves in for Thursday with showers and dropping temps for this weekend. However, this wet weather for Thursday, will be mostly confined to Central Idaho, with just a few showers possible in the rest of Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming.