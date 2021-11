Breezy SW 5-15mph chilly rain takes us into midday, after some wintry showers across the mountain areas. We've seen over a tenth of an inch of rain in the last 24 hours. Highs into the upper 40's to low 50's with an accent of lows tonight back into the 30's. We'll have a drier afternoon and evening clearing with highs tomorrow slightly warmer - mid to upper 50's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather