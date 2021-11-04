A few showers Thursday night, with more wet weather this weekend and next week

OVERNIGHT: A chance of rain showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows around the upper 30's for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds overnight, with gusts around 15-35 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 50's. Southwest winds 15-30 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the mid 50's with breezy winds 10-20 MPH. Chance of showers Saturday evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain and mountain snow showers with highs into the mid 40's. Gusty winds around 10-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the lower to mid 40's.