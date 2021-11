We start with chilly wind chills, temps are in the 40's but feels colder with SW winds 15-25mph. Sunny today after the front last night has cleared us out.

Highs in the upper 50's to near 60 in Pocatello and windy.

As a front approaches tonight and tomorrow it will be mostly cloudy and 53-55. Chance of showers Saturday evening and Sunday morning/ A chance of rain and mountain snow showers with highs into the mid 40's. Gusty winds around 10-20 MPH.