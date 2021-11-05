Showers moving in Saturday evening and next week

We'll continue seeing a parade of storms moving through the Pacific northwest.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows into the upper 30's with winds around 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds though the afternoon with showers into the evening and overnight hours. Highs into the mid 50's with gusty winds 10-20 MPH, gusts 20-30 MPH.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain and snow showers with highs into the mid 40's. SW Winds 15-25 MPH, with gusts 20-30 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower 40's. Rain and snow showers moving in late Monday into Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Snow and rain showers with gusty winds. Highs into the lower to mid 40's.