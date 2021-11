OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with lows into the upper 20's with SW Winds 10-20 MPH, A few mountain snow showers.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, SW winds 15-35 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lows into the upper 30's with a slight chance of rain and snow

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 50's.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 50's.