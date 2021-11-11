Areas of fog, chance of snow and rain showers for Friday and Saturday

Cold overnight into Friday, with another disturbance on along the jet-stream, ushering in some moisture and wind for Saturday. Another storm system arrives for Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT: Lows into the upper 20's to lower 30's with some areas of fog, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

FRIDAY: A chance of rain and snow with highs into the upper 40's with SW winds around 10-15 MPH. Areas of fog for the morning.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of rain and snow with gusty winds in to the 15-25 MPH range. Mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 50's.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid 50's.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 50's, a few showers late.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 40's.