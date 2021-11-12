Foggy Friday

I can see you through the fog. it will be around all day, some freezing fog is possible. With a limited amount of showers across mountain areas, it makes for a wintry feel to start Friday. Winds have calmed and we're hoping for some sun to peek through tomorrow after another disturbance cruises through the area and brings another small round of showers to our mountain communities tomorrow early. Highs today in the mid to upper 40's. and we'll keep things at or above freezing at night. Warming this weekend into the 50's and even close to 60 by Monday vefore another system disrupts everything and brings shower chances.