Patchy morning fog, windy afternoon, with a chance of showers for Saturday

OVERNIGHT: Areas of fog a mostly cloudy skies, light winds and a slight chance of rain/snow.

SATURDAY: Areas of morning fog with increasing winds for the afternoon. Slight chance of rain/snow showers with most of the wet weather favoring our local mountains. A cold front is moving through Montana and will deliver gusty winds for Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy, with highs into the mid 50's. SW Winds 15-25 MPH, with gusts around 35 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the upper 50's.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and gusty winds with a cold front advancing through the region.