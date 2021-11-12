Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:24 PM

Patchy morning fog, windy afternoon, with a chance of showers for Saturday

11122021
KIFI Weather

OVERNIGHT: Areas of fog a mostly cloudy skies, light winds and a slight chance of rain/snow.

SATURDAY: Areas of morning fog with increasing winds for the afternoon. Slight chance of rain/snow showers with most of the wet weather favoring our local mountains. A cold front is moving through Montana and will deliver gusty winds for Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy, with highs into the mid 50's. SW Winds 15-25 MPH, with gusts around 35 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the upper 50's.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and gusty winds with a cold front advancing through the region.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content