Gusty winds for Tuesday

A cold front from the west will drive in gusty winds, a few snow and rain showers and colder temperatures.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with gusty winds with lows into the upper 30's. Winds 25-35 MPH, with gusts 40-50 MPH. A few rain and snow showers with lows into the upper 30's.

TUESDAY: Gusty winds and blowing dust. A few morning showers possible, afternoon highs into the mid 40's. SW winds 30-40 MPH, with gusts as high as 50 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs into the mid 30's.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY:

  • WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
  • WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley. This includes Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Fort Hall, Burley, Shoshone and Oakley.
  • WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized areas of blowing dust may abruptly reduce visibility at times. Use caution when driving.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

