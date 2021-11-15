Gusty winds for Tuesday
A cold front from the west will drive in gusty winds, a few snow and rain showers and colder temperatures.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with gusty winds with lows into the upper 30's. Winds 25-35 MPH, with gusts 40-50 MPH. A few rain and snow showers with lows into the upper 30's.
TUESDAY: Gusty winds and blowing dust. A few morning showers possible, afternoon highs into the mid 40's. SW winds 30-40 MPH, with gusts as high as 50 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs into the mid 30's.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY:
- WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley. This includes Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Fort Hall, Burley, Shoshone and Oakley.
- WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized areas of blowing dust may abruptly reduce visibility at times. Use caution when driving.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments