Gusty winds for Tuesday

A cold front from the west will drive in gusty winds, a few snow and rain showers and colder temperatures.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with gusty winds with lows into the upper 30's. Winds 25-35 MPH, with gusts 40-50 MPH. A few rain and snow showers with lows into the upper 30's.

TUESDAY: Gusty winds and blowing dust. A few morning showers possible, afternoon highs into the mid 40's. SW winds 30-40 MPH, with gusts as high as 50 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs into the mid 30's.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY:

WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley. This includes Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Fort Hall, Burley, Shoshone and Oakley.

WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized areas of blowing dust may abruptly reduce visibility at times. Use caution when driving.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.