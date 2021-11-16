Colder with lighter winds for Wednesday

Our cold front is exiting to the east for tonight with gusty winds through the early evening. However, winds are expected to relax into the overnight hours for Wednesday morning. Overnight, cloudy with a clearing sky throughout the night, with lows into the teens for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds calming to around 5-10 MPH. Mostly sunny for Wednesday afternoon with highs into the mid 30's. Winds for Wednesday are expected to be in the 5-10 MPH range. Our next chance of rain and snow will work in late Thursday into Friday. The Friday morning storm will bring in winds, a chance of snow and rain showers with highs around the mid 40's. Saturday, we'll see a slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower 40's.