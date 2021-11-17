Skip to Content
Quiet Thursday morning and mid-day, stormy weather Thursday night into Friday

We have an approaching storm system moving in for Thursday evening into Friday and Saturday morning. This storm will usher in scattered snow and rain showers.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows into the upper teens, winds around 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds through the day with highs into the lower to mid 40's. Light winds around 5-10 MPH. Thursday night, a slight chance of snow with lows around the mid 30's.

FRIDAY: A chance of snow and rain showers with afternoon highs into the lower 40's. Winds will increase to the 10-15 MPH range, with gusts around 20-30 MPH.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs into the lower 40's with winds at 10-20 MPH.

