Cloudy before Frigid Wintry Friday

WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING START US OFF FEELING LIKE 10-15 DEGREES AND BELOW ZERO WITH MOUNTAIN TEMPERATURES.

CLOUDS BUILDING AND HIGHS IN THE 38-41 DEGREE RANGE. LIGHT WINDS SHIFTING FROM N/SW LATER 5-10.

WINTRY WEATHER STARTS LATER IN CENTRAL MOUNTAINS BY AFTERNOON AND INTO OVENRIGHT WITH RAIN/SNOW THROUGH FRIDAY. 50% CHANCE WITH LOWS AROUND FREEZING TOMORROW MORNING AND HIGHS AROUND AVERAGE AT 40 DEGREES. WINDS SW 10-15+MPH. YOU GOT ALL THAT?

THANKSGIVING WEEK

HAS A SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY AND CLOUDY FOR THANKSGIVING DAY AND COLD IN THE UPPER 30'S.