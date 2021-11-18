Rain and snow showers for Friday
A storm system is moving through the region with scattered snow and rain showers.
OVERNIGHT: Chance of snow and rain showers with low temperatures into the mid 30's.
FRIDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers with increasing winds. Highs into the lower 40's, with winds around 10-20 MPH.
SATURDAY: A slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the upper 30's. Mostly cloudy skies with winds 10-20 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 30's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM MST SATURDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches over mountain passes, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches over the higher terrain.
- WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
- WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 2 AM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton and Togwotee passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
