today at 6:00 PM
Rain and snow showers for Friday

A storm system is moving through the region with scattered snow and rain showers.

OVERNIGHT: Chance of snow and rain showers with low temperatures into the mid 30's.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers with increasing winds. Highs into the lower 40's, with winds around 10-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the upper 30's. Mostly cloudy skies with winds 10-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 30's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM MST SATURDAY:

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches over mountain passes, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches over the higher terrain.
  • WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
  • WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 2 AM MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton and Togwotee passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
