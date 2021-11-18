Rain and snow showers for Friday

A storm system is moving through the region with scattered snow and rain showers.

OVERNIGHT: Chance of snow and rain showers with low temperatures into the mid 30's.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers with increasing winds. Highs into the lower 40's, with winds around 10-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: A slight chance of rain and snow with highs into the upper 30's. Mostly cloudy skies with winds 10-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 30's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM MST SATURDAY: