A cold front is on the move for Tuesday, with a few snow showers, gusty winds and dropping temperatures.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with lows into the lower 20's. NW winds 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with highs into the lower 40's, with winds 15-30 MPH. Highs into the lower 40's with scattered snow showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid to lower 30's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 30's.