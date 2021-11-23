Gusty Winds tonight, chance of snow, lighter winds for Wednesday

A cold front tonight, will usher in scattered snow, gusty winds and dropping temperatures.

TONIGHT: A chance of snow with winds 20-30 MPH, gusts 30-40 MPH. Areas of frost overnight with lows around 20°.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of frost and some mountain snow. Lighter winds at 5-10 MPH, with highs into the mid 30's.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs into the upper 30's with light winds around 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower 40's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 6 to 8 inches expected on the west side and along the crest of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 35 mph from the west-northwest.

WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions on Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.