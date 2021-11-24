Cold and Sunny with areas of fog

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows into the upper teens and lower 20's. With winds around 5 MPH and areas of fog. From that fog, we could see some light snow and flurries.

THURSDAY: Areas of fog in the morning with afternoon mostly sunny skies in the Snake River Plain. Highs into the upper 30's with winds 5-10 MPH. A slight chance of snow flurries from the fog.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy for our local mountains with a chance of snow showers, thanks to a system moving through Montana and North Idaho. Highs in the Snake River Plain will hit the lower 40's.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower to mid 40's.