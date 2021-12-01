Warm for December

Upper edge of high pressure keeps us in the 50 degree zone today, with some morning clouds across our region. We'll continue to see lows in the morning struggling to get to 32/freezing, upper 20's. Sunshine will warm us to low-to-mid 50's today before a weak front drives through tomorrow and takes us to the mid 40's tomorrow with no precip. Shower chances kick in Sunday/Monday 30% for the valley, with rain/snow. Mountain chance 50-60% into Tuesday.

Highs drop to low 40's for the showers, late weekend and first full week of December. Winds will cruise to 10-15 Thursday with the underachieving frontal passage.