A few snow showers tonight and Friday morning, more wet weather on the way

Scattered snow showers for Thursday night and early Friday morning.

A weak northwest system will move through for Friday. before a deeper Pacific system arrives this weekend. Look for a few snow showers for Friday with gusty winds.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a low into the lower 20's with a slight chance of snow. Winds at 10-15 MPH, with gusts 15-25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few snow showers. Highs into the lower 30's, with winds 15-25 MPH.

SATURDAY: A chance of snow with highs into the mid 30's. Scattered snow showers with gusty winds.

SUNDAY: Snow with cloudy skies, highs around the upper 30's to lower 40's for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds 15-25 MPH.

MONDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the lower 40's for the Snake River Plain.