Windy with snow and rain showers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

A large system moves through the region, with scattered snow/rain showers and gusty winds. Most of the snow will favor the mountains with minor snowy impacts expected in the Snake River Plain.

TONIGHT: Scattered snow and gusty winds at 15-35 MPH. Overnight lows into the upper 20's

SUNDAY: Scattered snow with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the upper 30's with winds at 15-35 MPH.

MONDAY: Snow and rain with highs into the lower to mid 40's

TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers with highs into the lower 40's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY

WHAT…Snow expected. Total three day snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, except lower totals of 2 to 4 inches across southern Lincoln County including Shoshone, and east of Arco including most of the Arco Desert and Mud Lake region. Winds will gust as high as 35 MPH. Additional snow accumulations are also likely in the Tuesday to Wednesday time period, and warnings or advisories may be extended.

WHERE…The Shoshone Lava Beds, Lost River Valleys, Arco Desert, Big Hole Mountains, and much of Clark County, including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Tom Cat Summit, Willow Creek Summit, Mackay, Arco, Idaho National Laboratory, Telegraph Hill, Mud Lake, Dubois, Monida Pass, and Pine Creek Pass.

WHEN…From 8 PM Saturday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected from Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Monday morning into Monday afternoon.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. In addition to falling snow, areas of blowing snow will also be possible. Commutes will likely be impacted.

