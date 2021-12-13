Rain and snow for Tuesday, colder temps for Wednesday

A cold front will move through the region Tuesday. We'll see gusty southwestern winds ahead of the cold front, keeping temps into the 40's in the Snake River Plain before the front passes. Behind the front, look for dropping temps and the possibility of snow in the Snake River Plain.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies, lows into the upper 30's, with winds 15-35 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow showers with gusty winds. Highs into the lower 40's before the cold front arrives. Winds 15-35 MPH, with rain turning over to snow in the Snake River Plain.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold with highs into the mid to upper 20's, with winds at 15-25 MPH.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Tuesday morning, south to southwest winds of 15 to 30MPH, gusting to 45 MPH, are expected along with light rain and snow showers. Tuesday afternoon and evening, a strong cold front will result in a rapid drop in temperatures, possible flash freeze on roadways, and snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. The Snake Plain and valleys, and 4 to 9 inches above about 5,500 feet. Afternoon winds will increase to west-southwest at 20 to 40 MPH with gusts to 55 MPH.

WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. While winds will be strong all day Tuesday, the heaviest snow will likely arrive after 1 PM, except after 3 PM in the Snake Plain where precipitation may begin as rain.

IMPACTS…Plan on slick travel conditions due to a possible flash freeze as well as falling and blowing snow, especially Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. Strong winds may also result in difficult driving for high profile vehicles. The Tuesday evening commute could be significantly impacted.

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY…