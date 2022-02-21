Wind Chill Warning with a few snow showers for Tuesday

An area of low pressure continues to slide to the southwest, with a few leftover snow showers and cold air from the north.

OVERNIGHT: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. Lows around 7°, with sub-zero wind chills. North winds at 10-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies and a high around 18°, North Winds at 10-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold with highs around 15°

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON TUESDAY. WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING:

WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Howe, Arco, Mackay.

WHEN…Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING:

WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

WHEN…From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 20 minutes

WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY…