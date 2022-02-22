Cold, windy with some snow; Wind Chill Warning issued
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around -1° to -6°, with wind chills into the sub-zero teens, NE winds at 15-25 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few snow showers, highs into the upper teens, winds 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers with highs into the upper teens, winds around 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the upper teens.
WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM MST WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero will return to the warned area.
- WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly areas.
- WHEN…From midnight tonight to 1 PM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Provide adequate shelter to outdoor pets.
