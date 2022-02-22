Cold, windy with some snow; Wind Chill Warning issued

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around -1° to -6°, with wind chills into the sub-zero teens, NE winds at 15-25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few snow showers, highs into the upper teens, winds 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers with highs into the upper teens, winds around 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the upper teens.

WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM MST WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero will return to the warned area.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly areas.

WHEN…From midnight tonight to 1 PM MST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Provide adequate shelter to outdoor pets.