Wind Chill Warning continues

Low pressure to the south may send some showers into the southeastern highlands today, while northerly winds drop more arctic air into play with wind chills dropping to 10-15+ below zero. Wind Chill Warning in effect from Pocatello to Island Park and McKay through lunchtime. Wind Chill Advisory for Salmon and Lemhi County through the morning.

Northern winds at 10-15 make single digit temperatures feel like -10 below zero. Long-term exposure is dangerous and can result in frost nip/frost bite. Please take appropriate measures to protect people, pets, and property in advance. Continuous wind chill danger through Friday, it looks like.

Highs today (without wind chill) in the mid teens, 15-18 degrees, Lows back in the zero degree range. Snow moves in for Thursday with not more than .5" around here.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather