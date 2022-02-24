Snow and cold for Thursday

A dusting of snow with today's system and Snake River Plain viewers can look for 1 to 3 inches. Winds SW 5-10 throughout the day. High 16-24 from Idaho Falls to Pocatello. Wind chills to zero or below.

We will expect to dry up for Friday and for the entire weekend. Snow and rain come back into the picture for the beginning of next week. Winds will continue to be very light over the long term. High temperatures will increase, but slowly. We get high's into the 20's for Friday and in some areas for Saturday, into the 30's for Sunday, and then we might reach high's into the 40's and 50's by the middle of next week.