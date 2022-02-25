Leftover snow then sunshine

The last of the snow pass through this morning especially in the southern highlands and lower valley with cold wind chills just below zero. Winds shift to SW 5-10mph and highs in the upper teens. It will be clearing into the day with more sunshine squeezing into the days ahead, slowly helping to warm things up, if you consider 20's to be warm.

Our lows will rebound to some single digits and teens into the weekend with clear conditions.

Today: Partly Sunny 17 for Idaho Falls

Tonight: Clearing and cold and -4 below zero.

Saturday: Sunny and 21 and light winds.

Sunday: Partly Sunny and warmer with a high of 28.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather