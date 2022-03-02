More mild temperatures

A partly sunny day in the region with light northerly winds 5-10mph. Highs for the valley in the low 40's, near 50 in Pocatello. 51 in Jackson and Salmon. Consistent temperatures through Friday with another system pumping moisture from south and west and hitting a flow of cold air into the evening. This will prompt snow showers beginning overnight for the southeastern highlands and western Wyoming with some accumulations possible for mountain areas and into Jackson. Winds will pick up 10-20mph as the system gets organized into Friday as showers commence late.

We've still got 2 more dry and partially sunny days before changes Saturday. It's still winter, remember?

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather