Winter Weather Advisory for the Snake River Plain, mountain Winter Storm Warnings
A potent cold front will move into the region Tuesday. We'll see gusty winds and snow showers for Tuesday. Widespread snowfall begins Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the potential for snow squalls. Temperatures are looking to get very cold behind this system, possibly record breaking lows.
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
206 PM MST Mon Mar 7 2022
Upper Snake River Plain-Lower Snake River Plain-Including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible on the benches east of Interstate 15. Wind gusts up to 30 mph may lead to blowing and drifting snow in some locations.
- WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall.
- WHEN…From 8 AM Tuesday to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
206 PM MST Mon Mar 7 2022
Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Blackfoot Mountains-Including the cities of Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 above 5500 feet. Lower accumulations of 3 to 6 inches at valley floors. Wind gusts up to 30 mph across higher terrain will lead to widespread blowing and drifting snow.
- WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone.
- WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult with the hazardous conditions impacting the morning and evening commute.
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
206 PM MST Mon Mar 7 2022
Bear River Range-Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains-Including the cities of Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley and Victor
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, except 10 to 18 inches above 6000 feet. Locally higher amounts of 18 to 24 inches are possible in the Bear River Range. Wind gusts up to 30 mph across higher terrain will lead to widespread blowing and drifting snow.
- WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Bear River Range, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains, and Elkhorn Peaks.
- WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult with the hazardous conditions impacting the morning and evening commute.
Comments