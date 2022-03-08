Gusty winds with scattered snow showers

A potent cold front continues its trek through the region from the north. We'll keep the heavy snow activity into our local mountains, with a few snow showers through the Snake River Plain. The main weather headline remains the wind and cold air from the north. We'll see cold high temperatures into the teens for much of the region for the next couple of days. Sub-zero overnight lows into Thursday morning may break low temperature records.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 above 5500 feet. Lower accumulations of 3 to 6 inches at valley floors. Wind gusts up to 30 mph across higher terrain will lead to widespread blowing and drifting snow.

WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone.

WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult with the hazardous conditions impacting the evening and morning commute

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible on the benches east of Interstate 15. Wind gusts up to around 30 mph may lead to blowing and drifting snow in some locations.

WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall.

WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY: