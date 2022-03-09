Below average temperatures for Thursday with Sub-zero wind chills

OVERNIGHT: Clearing skies with lows around 0° to -5°, with wind chill values into the sub-zero teens and sub zero 20's.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the upper teens to the lower 20's. North winds at 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 20's to the lower 30's.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the mid 40's, a slight chance of rain and snow.

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY: