WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT 9 AM THURSDAY... BREEZY NORTHERLY WINDS WILL CREATE SOME ISOLATED BLOWING AND DRIFTING AREAS OF CONCERN TODAY. RECORD LOW TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED WITH VERY LOW WIND CHILLS TODAY. * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...ISLAND PARK, DUBOIS, SPENCER, MONDIA PASS, AND TARGHEE PASS. There will be a few isolated areas near 20 below this morning for a few hours. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN LOGAN HAS ISSUED AN AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MST THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...AVALANCHE WARNING. A POWERFUL WINTER STORM HAS CREATED DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS IN THE BACKCOUNTRY. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS HIGH. * WHERE...BEAR RIVER RANGE AND IDAHO PORTION OF THE NORTHERN WASATCH RANGE. * WHEN...WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9, 2022 - 6:00 AM TO THURSDAY, MARCH 10, 2022 - 6:00 AM * IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOWFALL AND BLOWING SNOW OVERLOADED SLOPES WITH BURIED PERSISTENT WEAK LAYERS AND CREATED WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. HUMAN TRIGGERED AND NATURAL AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID TRAVEL IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN TODAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BACKCOUNTRY TRAVELERS SHOULD STAY OFF OF, AND OUT FROM UNDERNEATH, SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES. AVALANCHES MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE FORESTS. CHOOSE CONSERVATIVE TERRAIN.