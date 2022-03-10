Cold temps with a few flurries for Friday

We still have the cold air flow from the north with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We'll have highs into the 20's with a few flurries through the day. We'll see some warmer weather for this weekend with another storm arriving this Sunday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries SW winds around 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the upper 20's with a chance of snow flurries NE winds at 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 30's

SUNDAY: A chance of rain and snow showers with highs into the lower 40's for the Snake River Plain.