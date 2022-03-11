Mostly sunny for Saturday, stormy weather Sunday

High pressure to our south will help to usher in some warmer temps, with highs getting back into the 30's and 40's. Saturday is the warm before the next storm, as a system moves in for Sunday. We'll see scattered snow and rain showers for this Sunday. Another storm arrives Tuesday with highs into the 40's.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs close to 40° for the Snake River Plain.

SUNDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the upper 30's, with gusty winds.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with some gusty winds and highs into the lower 40's.

TUESDAY: Snow and rain showers with highs into the lower to mid 40's along with gusty winds.